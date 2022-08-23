 
sports
SDSports desk

Pakistan, India get major boost ahead of crucial Asia Cup 2022

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. — Reuters

Pakistan and India got a major boost ahead of the important ACC T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — however, it was in a separate format.

The arch-rivals have moved up in the latest ICC one-day international rankings (ODI) rankings, closing in on the two top-ranked teams — New Zealand and England.

The boost — which helped them gain crucial rating points — came after Pakistan whitewashed the Netherlands 3-0, while India won their series by the same against Zimbabwe.

ICC ODI rankings. — ICC website

Pakistan have moved to the fourth position with 107 rating points, while India now have 111 rating points and are placed third on the rankings.

Both the nations, who showed exceptional performances during their respective series, will now face off in the Asia Cup on August 28 (Sunday) — just a day after the tournament begins.

