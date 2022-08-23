Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Megan Thee Stallion knows how to engage her millions of fans and the latest post is the proof.



The Houston rap star uploaded photos from her Summer Sonic Festival Sunday and fans can not stop gushing.



The 27-year-old rapper took a fashion cue from the anime cartoon Sailor Moon as she dressed in a blue, red, and white schoolgirl uniform.

The music sensation wore her hair in space buns and voluminous curls for her set in Osaka, Japan on Saturday.



Meg, who was born Megan Pete, was clad in a strapless white corset with a navy collar that was trimmed in white stripes and secured with a large red bow in the front.

Like the famous character Usagi Tsukino, the music artist teamed the upper half of her outfit with a pleated mini skirt.

In a caption to her 29.5M followers on the photo-sharing app, she wrote, 'Tokyo today,' with a string of emojis.

By the end of the day, the post had racked up more than one million likes from her loyal fanbase.



