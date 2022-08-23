 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

File Footage 

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde opened up about the “cruelty” and “toxic negativity” of singer’s fans towards their romance in their first joint interview.

While talking to Rolling Stones, the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, was asked about the “small, toxic corners of the internet” that may not be good towards people closest to the former One Direction band member.

“That obviously doesn't make me feel good,” Styles responded. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something.”

“I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that,” the singer added.

“Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the [internet], and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real … But anyway, what do you want to eat?'” Styles continued.

The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, chimed in, saying, “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there.”

“I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness,” Wilde added.

Styles and Wilde, who share age gap of 10 years, started dating in January 2021. 


More From Entertainment:

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London
Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy
Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report

Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report
Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'

Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'
Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids
Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’

Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’
Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’
Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert
Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’

Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’
William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

Latest

view all