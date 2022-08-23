Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

File Footage

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde opened up about the “cruelty” and “toxic negativity” of singer’s fans towards their romance in their first joint interview.

While talking to Rolling Stones, the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, was asked about the “small, toxic corners of the internet” that may not be good towards people closest to the former One Direction band member.

“That obviously doesn't make me feel good,” Styles responded. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something.”

“I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that,” the singer added.

“Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the [internet], and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real … But anyway, what do you want to eat?'” Styles continued.

The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, chimed in, saying, “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there.”

“I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness,” Wilde added.

Styles and Wilde, who share age gap of 10 years, started dating in January 2021.



