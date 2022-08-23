No Pakistani in top 10 scorers of T20 Asia Cup

(L to R) Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman, India's Virat Kohli, and Hong Kong's Babar Hayat. — Twitter/Reuters/ICC

The action-packed ACC T20 Asia Cup will begin on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with every team and player looking to give their best in the tournament.

As the countdown to the international tournament begins, Geo.tv takes a look at the top 10 batters who have amassed the most runs in the T20 tournament:

Players Matches

Runs

Highest score Average Strike rate 100s 50s Babar Hayat (Hong Kong)

3

194

122 64.66 160.33 1 1 Sabbir Rahman (Bangladesh)

5 176 80 44.00 123.94 0 1 Muhammad Usman (UAE)

7 176 46 29.33

118.12 0 0 Virat Kohli (India)

5 153 56* 76.50 110.86 0 1 Shaiman Anwar (UAE)

7 151 46 25.16 104.86

0 0 LD Chandimal (Sri Lanka)

4 149 58 37.25 109.55 0 2 RG Sharma (India)

5 138 83 27.60 132.69 0 1 TM Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

4 132 75* 44.00 121.10 0 1 Mohammad Shahzad (UAE)

7 129 52 21.50 120.56 0 1 Rohan Mustafa (UAE)

7 122 77 17.42 114.01 0 1

Interestingly, no Pakistani batter is among the top 10 run-scorers of the tournament.

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed ranks 11th on the list. He has scored a total of 121 runs in the four matches that he has played. The ex-captain's highest score is 58 (not out), while he has a strike rate of 130.10.