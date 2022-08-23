 
sports
SDSports desk

No Pakistani in top 10 scorers of T20 Asia Cup

SDSports desk

(L to R) Bangladeshs Sabbir Rahman, Indias Virat Kohli, and Hong Kongs Babar Hayat. — Twitter/Reuters/ICC
The action-packed ACC T20 Asia Cup will begin on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with every team and player looking to give their best in the tournament.

As the countdown to the international tournament begins, Geo.tv takes a look at the top 10 batters who have amassed the most runs in the T20 tournament:

PlayersMatches
Runs
Highest scoreAverageStrike rate100s50s
Babar Hayat (Hong Kong)
3
194
12264.66160.3311
Sabbir Rahman (Bangladesh)
51768044.00123.9401
Muhammad Usman (UAE)
71764629.33
118.1200
Virat Kohli (India)
515356*76.50110.8601
Shaiman Anwar (UAE)
71514625.16104.86
00
LD Chandimal (Sri Lanka)
41495837.25109.5502
RG Sharma (India)
51388327.60132.6901
TM Dilshan (Sri Lanka)
413275*44.00121.1001
Mohammad Shahzad (UAE)
71295221.50120.5601
Rohan Mustafa (UAE) 
71227717.42114.0101

Interestingly, no Pakistani batter is among the top 10 run-scorers of the tournament. 

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed ranks 11th on the list. He has scored a total of 121 runs in the four matches that he has played. The ex-captain's highest score is 58 (not out), while he has a strike rate of 130.10.

