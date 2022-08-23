No Pakistani in top 10 scorers of T20 Asia Cup

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022
The action-packed ACC T20 Asia Cup will begin on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with every team and player looking to give their best in the tournament.
As the countdown to the international tournament begins, Geo.tv takes a look at the top 10 batters who have amassed the most runs in the T20 tournament:
|Players
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike rate
|100s
|50s
|Babar Hayat (Hong Kong)
|3
|194
|122
|64.66
|160.33
|1
|1
|Sabbir Rahman (Bangladesh)
|5
|176
|80
|44.00
|123.94
|0
|1
|Muhammad Usman (UAE)
|7
|176
|46
|29.33
|118.12
|0
|0
|Virat Kohli (India)
|5
|153
|56*
|76.50
|110.86
|0
|1
|Shaiman Anwar (UAE)
|7
|151
|46
|25.16
|104.86
|0
|0
|LD Chandimal (Sri Lanka)
|4
|149
|58
|37.25
|109.55
|0
|2
|RG Sharma (India)
|5
|138
|83
|27.60
|132.69
|0
|1
|TM Dilshan (Sri Lanka)
|4
|132
|75*
|44.00
|121.10
|0
|1
|Mohammad Shahzad (UAE)
|7
|129
|52
|21.50
|120.56
|0
|1
|Rohan Mustafa (UAE)
|7
|122
|77
|17.42
|114.01
|0
|1
Interestingly, no Pakistani batter is among the top 10 run-scorers of the tournament.
Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed ranks 11th on the list. He has scored a total of 121 runs in the four matches that he has played. The ex-captain's highest score is 58 (not out), while he has a strike rate of 130.10.