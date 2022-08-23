 
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Kourtney Kardashian reached out to Scott Disick after accident: ‘She’s shaken up’

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian went to check on her ex-partner Scott Disick after he was involved in a car accident in Calabasas, California.

A source close to the former flames told Hollywood Life that the reality TV star, 43, went to see Flip It Like Disick alum, 39, along with her kids following the car crash.

“Scott wasn’t seriously injured and was able to walk up the street back home. Kourt and the kids were relaxing around the house when Scott called them with the terrible news,” the insider said.

“They’ve all been over to Scott’s to check on him, and see if he needs anything, etc,” the source shared of The Kardahians star and her three kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with Disick.

“Kourtney can’t imagine if one of the kids were in the car with him,” the outlet added. “She’s very shaken up about the whole thing.”

“Everyone is very concerned and hopes this was the wake-up call that he has to be more careful,” the insider went on. “[The whole KarJenner family] loves Scott and they care about him very much.”

“He is family in their eyes. Kris told Scott he needs to stay off the road for a bit and use a driver. He is so lucky to just walk away and so grateful that he did not hurt anyone else.”

Disick suffered “minor, non-life threatening injuries” after his car collided but the father-of-three “declined” medical treatment as per release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the release added.

