Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Prince Harry lauds Rwanda's 'incredible show of unity' during unannounced visit

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Prince Harry last week flew off to Rwanda to pay a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

The Duke of Sussex lauded the people of Rwanda and their ‘incredible show of unity and resilience’ as he remembered the victims of the 1994 mass genocide.

Prince Harry’s visit came just weeks after his father Prince Charles visited the site along with his wife Camilla.

Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie also shared Harry’s touching words he wrote in the visitor book during his time at the site.

“I am profoundly moved by what I have witnessed. What an incredible show of unity and resilience we now see,” he said.

“Thank you for showing us all the way to healing and forgiveness. You are setting an example across the world,” he added.

