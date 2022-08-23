Prince Harry dubbed as ‘People’s Prince’ ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry was recently dubbed as "People's Prince" after his perfect display of emotions during his unannounced trip to Rwanda.

The Duke of Sussex on Saturday, ahead of his much-anticipated trip to UK, visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial to pay his respects to the victims of the mass genocide in 1994.

The official account of the memorial site shared the images on Twitter. “While in Rwanda, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex paid his respects to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial,” the caption read.

Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie also shared Harry’s touching words he wrote in the visitor book during his time at the site.

“I am profoundly moved by what I have witnessed. What an incredible show of unity and resilience we now see,” he said.

“Thank you for showing us all the way to healing and forgiveness. You are setting an example across the world,” he added.

Reacting to the duke’s surprise visit, netizens showered praises on the royal.

"You are setting an example across the world,” one fan wrote read while another said: “Kudos to the Good King Harry, what a kindhearted Prince. The Prince without borders.”

“What a wonderful man you have turned out to be Harry,” added a third fan.

A fourth fan expressed: "Prince Harry is the People's Prince. Great job."