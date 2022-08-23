Selena Gomez treats fans with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ BTS pics: See

File Footage

Selena Gomez treated her millions of followers with behind the scenes snaps from the set of her hit Only Murders in the Building series ahead of the season finale.



Taking to Instagram, the Disney alum dropped a series of pictures also featuring the cast of the mystery comedy series including Steve Martin and Martin Short.

“There's nowhere like home on set! Only murders in the building finale is here!” Gomez captioned the fun-filled images.

“I hope you guys love it as much as we do!” the actor-singer added.

The second season finale of the Hulu’s hit series, which has been renewed for a third season, will stream on Monday night.



Gomez got her first ever Emmy nod for the most-watched Hulu comedy show in the category of Outstanding Comedy Series.

Short and Martin also received nominations for their performances in the television series, however, Gomez could not grab an acting nod.