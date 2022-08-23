 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

House of the Dragon: Emily Carey speaks on why she has deleted Twitter account

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

House of the Dragon star Emily Carey shared she deleted her Twitter account after fans criticised over her comments about “humanising her villainous character” in the series.

According to The New York Post, Emily was slammed by “Rhaenyra superfans” on social media as they alleged that she did not “comprehend the source material”, Martin’s spin-off book Fire and Blood.

Speaking with News Corp Australia, the actress shared that the criticism prompted her to delete her social media account.

“I will say I did delete Twitter because it’s just so loud. Even when it’s good, there’s so many and it’s so loud”, she told the outlet.

British actress continued, “I love the buzz, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes it can be overwhelming, and that’s me being completely transparent.”

The 19-year-old also mentioned that after backlash, she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I stand by what I said in the panel. Alicent is not the villain, folks. When we meet her, she’s a child, a product of the patriarchy. Just you wait and see. Maybe you’ll sympathise.”

“Post Comic-Con there was a lot of noise, but what’s really lovely is a lot of fans noticed that I switched off Twitter and have come to me on other platforms that I use more often and have messaged me making sure I’m OK,” added Emily via Independent

