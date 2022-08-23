 
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Ananya Panday admits she does not judge Vijay Deverakonda for Arjun Reddy
Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'

Ananya Panday says that she has conflicting views with her upcoming film Liger's costar Vijay Deverakonda regarding his controversial film Arjun Reddy

Ananya said that she did not like the movie and found the character chivalrous though she didn't judge Vijay for it, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Talking about Vijay's previous film Arjun Reddy in a promotional event for Liger, Ananya said, "I don’t judge Vijay for Arjun Reddy. We are actors and we don’t portray who we really are on screen. Our values and our viewpoints of the world don’t have to entirely match the characters we play on screen. Since the time I met him, he has been extremely chivalrous towards me so I didn’t really have that connection."

She further told about Vijay's views on her disapproval of the character, "In terms of the opinion that I had on the film, he has been very accepting of that. He is just that kind of a person, who likes to have debate and conversation going. I never felt that conflict in anyway."

Ananya and Vijay are currently busy promoting their upcoming action film, Liger, which marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood. The film is scheduled to release on August 25 in theatres.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt strives to 'prove' trolls 'she is worth it' despite star kid status

Alia Bhatt strives to 'prove' trolls 'she is worth it' despite star kid status
‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack

‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack
Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out

Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out
Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue

Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue
Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials
Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony

Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony
‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods
Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office

Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office
Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'

Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'
Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role

Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role
Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork

Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork

Latest

view all