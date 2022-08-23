Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'

Ananya Panday says that she has conflicting views with her upcoming film Liger's costar Vijay Deverakonda regarding his controversial film Arjun Reddy.

Ananya said that she did not like the movie and found the character chivalrous though she didn't judge Vijay for it, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Talking about Vijay's previous film Arjun Reddy in a promotional event for Liger, Ananya said, "I don’t judge Vijay for Arjun Reddy. We are actors and we don’t portray who we really are on screen. Our values and our viewpoints of the world don’t have to entirely match the characters we play on screen. Since the time I met him, he has been extremely chivalrous towards me so I didn’t really have that connection."

She further told about Vijay's views on her disapproval of the character, "In terms of the opinion that I had on the film, he has been very accepting of that. He is just that kind of a person, who likes to have debate and conversation going. I never felt that conflict in anyway."

Ananya and Vijay are currently busy promoting their upcoming action film, Liger, which marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood. The film is scheduled to release on August 25 in theatres.