 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle faces backlash for her new podcast featuring Serena Williams

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Meghan Markle faces backlash for her new podcast featuring Serena Williams

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been hit with backlash following the release of her new podcast, featuring tennis star Serina Williams.

The first episode of Archetypes, which explores female stereotypes, was released on Tuesday.

Serena Williams revealed during the first episode of new podcast series Archetypes that she postponed growing her family for as long as possible, in order to continue her tennis career.

The recently retired tennis champion told her longtime friend that she wasn’t afforded the luxury of time that her male peers had when it came to starting a family.

Royal commentator Angela Levin seemed unimpressed with it as she slammed the Duchess and her podcast on Twitter, saying: "Meghan first podcast is out. She and Serena Williams giggle away with lots of 'oh my gosh."

"Meghan encourages her to complain about how a woman is held back and how they are victims. You couldn't make it up." 

Responding to the royal biographer's criticism Twitter user @locket321 added: "Every story/anecdote she offers is always based on our Royal Family- she appears to having nothing but that to offer." 

Not everyone was critical of the podcast, and many fans of the mom-of-two took to social media to share their excitement at its release.

On user, called @shelbbs247, wrote: "Duchess Meghan Markle’s long-awaited #Archetypes podcast is HERE. I’m so excited; I don't want to talk about anything else!"

However, discussing her new podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex said the public will get to know the "real me" in the podcast.

More From Entertainment:

A$AP Rocky steps outside in style after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges

A$AP Rocky steps outside in style after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges
Demi Lovato gives advice to young Disney stars: ‘Take it easy’

Demi Lovato gives advice to young Disney stars: ‘Take it easy’
Tom Parker, Katie Price & more stars are National Television Award nominees

Tom Parker, Katie Price & more stars are National Television Award nominees
Elon Musk’s ex Jennifer Gwynne going to sell their love memories for a big reason

Elon Musk’s ex Jennifer Gwynne going to sell their love memories for a big reason
Max George gets cosy with Maisie Smith, confirms romance in PDA pics

Max George gets cosy with Maisie Smith, confirms romance in PDA pics
House of the Dragon: Emily Carey speaks on why she has deleted Twitter account

House of the Dragon: Emily Carey speaks on why she has deleted Twitter account
Scott Disick, Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly walk hand-in-hand in Santa Monica

Scott Disick, Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly walk hand-in-hand in Santa Monica
Jennifer Lopez excites fans as she shares first snap from second wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez excites fans as she shares first snap from second wedding to Ben Affleck
Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of new clothing range for curvy women: Video

Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of new clothing range for curvy women: Video
Selena Gomez treats fans with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ BTS pics: See

Selena Gomez treats fans with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ BTS pics: See
Catwalk to dog walk: Kate Moss photos with pet pooch will melt your heart

Catwalk to dog walk: Kate Moss photos with pet pooch will melt your heart
Kendall Jenner shares her nighttime rituals to calm her anxiety down before sleep

Kendall Jenner shares her nighttime rituals to calm her anxiety down before sleep

Latest

view all