Meghan Markle faces backlash for her new podcast featuring Serena Williams

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been hit with backlash following the release of her new podcast, featuring tennis star Serina Williams.

The first episode of Archetypes, which explores female stereotypes, was released on Tuesday.

Serena Williams revealed during the first episode of new podcast series Archetypes that she postponed growing her family for as long as possible, in order to continue her tennis career.

The recently retired tennis champion told her longtime friend that she wasn’t afforded the luxury of time that her male peers had when it came to starting a family.

Royal commentator Angela Levin seemed unimpressed with it as she slammed the Duchess and her podcast on Twitter, saying: "Meghan first podcast is out. She and Serena Williams giggle away with lots of 'oh my gosh."

"Meghan encourages her to complain about how a woman is held back and how they are victims. You couldn't make it up."

Responding to the royal biographer's criticism Twitter user @locket321 added: "Every story/anecdote she offers is always based on our Royal Family- she appears to having nothing but that to offer."

Not everyone was critical of the podcast, and many fans of the mom-of-two took to social media to share their excitement at its release.

On user, called @shelbbs247, wrote: "Duchess Meghan Markle’s long-awaited #Archetypes podcast is HERE. I’m so excited; I don't want to talk about anything else!"

However, discussing her new podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex said the public will get to know the "real me" in the podcast.