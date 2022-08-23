PDMA report shows how badly Sindh has been affected due to rains

A boy wades through his flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP

A report on the deaths, injuries and damages that have occurred so far due to the monsoon rains in Sindh was released on Tuesday.



According to data by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 263 deaths were reported in Sindh, including 120 children and 35 women.

Khairpur districts saw the most number of deaths, at 41.



Meanwhile, a total of 701 injuries were reported across Sindh, including 144 children, while 30,150 cattle died in rain-related accidents.



The PDMA report stated that approximately 104,000 houses were completely destroyed while the infrastructure of 225,677 houses was damaged.

It further said that crops on 1.5 million acres were destroyed.

Among buildings and infrastructure, six mosques incurred damages due to the heavy rains, while 45 bridges were also wrecked.

