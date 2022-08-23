 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

PDMA report shows how badly Sindh has been affected due to rains

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

A boy wades through his flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP
A boy wades through his flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP

  • Sindh reported 263 deaths including 120 children and 35 women.
  • Maximum number of 41 deaths was reported in Khairpur district.
  • A total of 701 injuries were reported across Sindh.

A report on the deaths, injuries and damages that have occurred so far due to the monsoon rains in Sindh was released on Tuesday.

According to data  by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 263 deaths were reported in Sindh, including 120 children and 35 women.

Related items

Khairpur districts saw the most number of deaths, at 41. 

Meanwhile, a total of 701 injuries were reported across Sindh, including 144 children, while 30,150 cattle died in rain-related accidents. 

The PDMA report stated that approximately 104,000 houses were completely destroyed while the infrastructure of 225,677 houses was damaged. 

It further said that crops on 1.5 million acres were destroyed.

Among buildings and infrastructure, six mosques incurred damages due to the heavy rains, while 45 bridges were also wrecked.

More From Pakistan:

If Imran Khan's bail is rejected, govt will be left with 'no choice but to arrest him': Rana Sanaullah

If Imran Khan's bail is rejected, govt will be left with 'no choice but to arrest him': Rana Sanaullah
Sindh announces closure of schools, seeks Army's help in view of heavy rain forecast

Sindh announces closure of schools, seeks Army's help in view of heavy rain forecast
Schools, colleges across Sindh to remain closed till Thursday

Schools, colleges across Sindh to remain closed till Thursday

India fires three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March

India fires three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March
ECP postpones LG polls in several districts, to decide on Karachi tomorrow

ECP postpones LG polls in several districts, to decide on Karachi tomorrow
‘Relief package’: PM Shehbaz announces fixed tax exemption for retailers, end to FCA for 17m people

‘Relief package’: PM Shehbaz announces fixed tax exemption for retailers, end to FCA for 17m people
EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims

EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims
Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui

Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui
Zardari says institutions, govt must show their writ over 'power-hungry' Imran Khan

Zardari says institutions, govt must show their writ over 'power-hungry' Imran Khan
Imran Khan decides not to appear before ATC for pre-arrest bail in terror case

Imran Khan decides not to appear before ATC for pre-arrest bail in terror case
IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan in contempt case for threatening judge

IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan in contempt case for threatening judge
Aamir Liaquat's postmortem case back in court

Aamir Liaquat's postmortem case back in court

Latest

view all