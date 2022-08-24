 
entertainment
Meghan Markle says dating Harry made her feel 'ambition' is 'terrible' for women

Meghan Markle blames people for making her feel like a bad person during the initial phases of dating Prince Harry.

Speaking to tennis star Serena Williams on the debut episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she was often portrayed as a cunning lady owing to her 'ambitious' nature.

“I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now-husband,” Markle told listeners.

“Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman. That is, according to some,” she continued. “Since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s [been] really hard to un-feel it.”

Meghan added that she “can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller – so much smaller – on a regular basis.”

Ever since her romance to Harry became public in 2017, Meghan caught the attention of the media. Various publications and tabloids reportedly camped outside her house to capture and comment upon her every move. 

