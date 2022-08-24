 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle podcast is making internet 'yawn': 'Could not stomach her voice'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Meghan Markle pilot episode of podcast Archetypes is has allegedly failed to impress viewers.

Turning to Twitter after the release of Meghan's podcast alongside tennis champion Serena Williams, the netizens were quick to brand the Duchess 'boring'.

"So, Meghan’s podcast landed. I can’t have an opinion unless I listen, so took a deep breath and went for it. OMG!" wrote one internet user.

"I was ready to turn off after 20 seconds when I heard the, yawn, soap ad story YET AGAIN! And could take no more after 1 minute 21 seconds!" added another.

A third wrote: "Tried to listen but just couldn't stomach her voice with the fake giggles pretending they are BFF. [It's] rubbish I even fast forwarded it to see if it got any better but no it didn't."

In the fresh episode of her Spotify podcast, Meghan discussed a range of topics from her life as an 'ambitious' woman to her zeal for 'woman empowerment'.

More From Entertainment:

Sir Elton John enthrals fans with sneak peak of Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’

Sir Elton John enthrals fans with sneak peak of Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’
Pete Davidson was forced to stage 'tacky' engagement with Kim by Kris Jenner

Pete Davidson was forced to stage 'tacky' engagement with Kim by Kris Jenner
Pete Davidson got tired of being 'Mr Kim Kardashian', is 'thrilled' to be away

Pete Davidson got tired of being 'Mr Kim Kardashian', is 'thrilled' to be away
‘Game of Thrones’ prequel draws nearly 10 million viewers

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel draws nearly 10 million viewers

Young Camilla 'idealised' ancestor who had 'secret affair' with King Edward VII

Young Camilla 'idealised' ancestor who had 'secret affair' with King Edward VII
Prince Harry move to California is 'no surprise': 'Princess Diana wanted to live there'

Prince Harry move to California is 'no surprise': 'Princess Diana wanted to live there'
Meghan Markle says dating Harry made her feel 'ambition' is 'terrible' for women

Meghan Markle says dating Harry made her feel 'ambition' is 'terrible' for women
'Young' Meghan Markle was 'furious' after male peers said 'women belong in the kitchen'

'Young' Meghan Markle was 'furious' after male peers said 'women belong in the kitchen'
Hillary Clinton 'heartbroken' after Kim Kardashian beats her in legal quiz

Hillary Clinton 'heartbroken' after Kim Kardashian beats her in legal quiz
Julia Fox sparks fury after wanting parents to make kids work with 'mini-broom'

Julia Fox sparks fury after wanting parents to make kids work with 'mini-broom'
Meghan Markle's showbiz friend promotes her podcast

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend promotes her podcast

Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie

Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie

Latest

view all