 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

SEVENTEEN announces new version of hit single with English Artist: Read

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

SEVENTEEN announces Collab song, new version of hit single _WORLD, with English Artist
SEVENTEEN announces Collab song, new version of hit single '_WORLD', with English Artist

SEVENTEEN gears to release song with an English artist in a fresh rendition of their popular song.

The popular K-pop boy band will release the track with famous English artist Anne-Marie as announced by Pledis Entertainment on August 24.

The collab single of the band and international artist is scheduled to be released on August 26th at 1 PM KST.

For those unversed, _WORLD is the title song of SEVENTEEN's 4th full-length album SECTOR 17, which was released on July 18th.

This news comes after the boy band released I Just Called challenge video on Twitter alongside singers Hoshi, Vernon, and THE8.

"WE'RE LOOKING AT YOU," the group captioned the post.

Following that challenge, Anne-Marie responded, "Can I join you in your new world?" hinting at the new collaboration.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s car goes up for auction 25 years after her death

Princess Diana’s car goes up for auction 25 years after her death
Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ to appear as ‘Moonman’ at VMAs: ‘Ready for comeback’

Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ to appear as ‘Moonman’ at VMAs: ‘Ready for comeback’

Shakira’s seeking ‘psychological support’ after Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s Devastated’

Shakira’s seeking ‘psychological support’ after Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s Devastated’
Meghan Markle was told to work after Archie's nursery fire: 'Doesn't make sense'

Meghan Markle was told to work after Archie's nursery fire: 'Doesn't make sense'
Who will be the next guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast?

Who will be the next guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast?
JLo, Ben Affleck wedding would make ‘hardcore cynic’ believe in ‘love’: Kevin Smith

JLo, Ben Affleck wedding would make ‘hardcore cynic’ believe in ‘love’: Kevin Smith

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’
Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time

Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time
Jennifer Lopez's extravagant bridal looks for second wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's extravagant bridal looks for second wedding with Ben Affleck
Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire

Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against using ‘calculated war tactics’ on Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against using ‘calculated war tactics’ on Firm
Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast launch

Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast launch

Latest

view all