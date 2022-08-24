SEVENTEEN announces new version of hit single with English Artist: Read

SEVENTEEN announces Collab song, new version of hit single '_WORLD', with English Artist

SEVENTEEN gears to release song with an English artist in a fresh rendition of their popular song.

The popular K-pop boy band will release the track with famous English artist Anne-Marie as announced by Pledis Entertainment on August 24.



The collab single of the band and international artist is scheduled to be released on August 26th at 1 PM KST.

For those unversed, _WORLD is the title song of SEVENTEEN's 4th full-length album SECTOR 17, which was released on July 18th.

This news comes after the boy band released I Just Called challenge video on Twitter alongside singers Hoshi, Vernon, and THE8.

"WE'RE LOOKING AT YOU," the group captioned the post.

Following that challenge, Anne-Marie responded, "Can I join you in your new world?" hinting at the new collaboration.

Take a look:



