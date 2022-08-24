 
JLo, Ben Affleck wedding would make ‘hardcore cynic’ believe in ‘love’: Kevin Smith

File Footage 

Kevin Smith said his long-time pal and groom Ben Affleck was “radiating joy” when he looked down the aisle and saw the “woman of his dreams” Jennifer Lopez.

While promoting Clerks III, the Jersey Girl director gushed over the dreamy wedding ceremony of the Marry Me star with Argo actor, calling the event “profoundly beautiful.”

The director said that it took him two flights to reach the location of the nuptials but added that he would never forget the whole experience.

"Going there took two flights, and I was like, 'This is a real pain in the (expletive),'" he joked as he added, "but my God, I thank the Lord I went because I got to witness something that I'll never forget.”

“And it wasn't even my wedding. It's the kind of wedding that makes you love your wife even more. You know what I'm saying?" Smith shared.

"Hands down, [it was] one of the five most beautiful moments I've ever experienced in my life, and it had nothing to do with me," said Smith.

"I was a bystander for it. I know them, and so it makes it warm and wonderful," he continued. "But even if I didn't know these two — but I just knew the story and the history — it was so incredibly beautiful."

Smith shared that the bride has "impeccable taste, so the place just looked phenomenal," adding, "The whole wedding was picture perfect."

He went on to say that Affleck "never looked better than he's looked his entire life," noting that he was “happy and healthy,” as he joked that he was like a "God cut from marble."

Sharing the heartwarming moment when Affleck first landed his eyes on JLo dressed as a bride, Smith said that Affleck was "radiating (expletive) joy as he looked down the aisle and saw the woman of his dreams coming toward him, and she radiated it right back."

"I was bawling when I looked up and saw the happiest Ben I've ever seen in my life," Smith added while noting that he’s been there from “the beginning” when the lovebirds first got engaged in 2002.

"The universe made [Ben] wait for this one and man, oh man, was it worth it," he said, adding that the couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, "stuck the landing."

"These kids are in love, man. Deep, (expletive) crazy love," Smith gushed. "And that wedding would make even a hardcore cynic believe in romance, believe in love. And they earned it.”

Concluding, Smith said that the whole ceremony was “profoundly beautiful."


