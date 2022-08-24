‘Selfish’ Meghan Markle’s ‘victimhood knows no bounds’: ‘Can you imagine?’

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast has incurred even more wrath from critics following claims about Archie’s near-death experience.

The critic in question, Piers Morgan, delivered his clap back on Twitter by pointing out, “He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed.”

In the tweet Piers even went on to accuse her of painting the Queen as a ‘tyrant’ and added, “Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance?” (sic)

Before concluding he bashed the Duchess and claimed, “Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It’s shameless & pathetic.”

For those unversed, the fire erupted from a heater inside the housing unit nursery, where the couple had dropped Archie off for a nap during their African tour in 2019.