Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Ed Sheeran is a beautiful soul, says late musician’s mother Brenda Edwards

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Ed Sheeran has recently won the heart of Jamal’s mother Brenda Edwards with his constant support and compassion after the death of music mogul earlier this year.

Speaking with The Sun, the Loose Women star praised the Perfect hit-maker for helping her cope with her son’s death.

“Ed is a beautiful soul. He is an amazing, phenomenal talent. I love him and his whole family to the bone,” said the 53-year-old.

She told outlet, “We are close, the families are close, and he has been there and offered me support.”

The Shape of You crooner is currently busy in world concert tour, however, Brenda shared, “He is there playing to millions on tour but he is still concerned and worried about me.”

Earlier, the singer-songwriter also shared the details of “Mega Cookup” on Instagram story, which The X Factor star had organised in honour of her late son.

“It warms my heart and touches my heart how so many people have come together to support us through something that is very upsetting and is still very raw,” she added.

For the unversed, Jamal reportedly died from cardiac arrest after a late-night cocaine and drinking session.

