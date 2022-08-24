 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Meghan Markle told to work after Archie's nursery fire: 'Doesn't make sense'

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Meghan Markle is bashing the royal protocols in her new podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex in a conversation with Serena Williams revealed that her son Archie's nursery caught fire back when he was four-months-old.

During the time, Meghan, who was with Harry on a royal tour to Africa, was made to continue royal duties due to strict protocol.

Speaking to Williams over the 2019 incident, the mother-of-two revealed: "Everyone's in tears, everyone is shaking and what did we have to do? Go and do another official engagement and I said 'this doesn't make any sense can you just tell people what happened?'"

Meghan eventually had to follow the procedures and give preference to her duties. The Firm decided not to tell people about the incident as "the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels".

She added: "And part of the humanising and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we are put into, is having some understanding of the human moments behind the scenes that people do not have any awareness of and to give each other a break."

