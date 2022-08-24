 
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on 'eating their cashed up California cake'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for hoarding their ‘cashed up California cake’ and ‘wanting to eat it too’.

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun ‘cashing in their California cake’ and wanting to ‘eat it too’.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her interview with Express UK.

She began by admitting, “So, off they went to California to talk about compassion and making podcasts and TV shows, all lofty, impressive goals which have so far translated into sound and fury signifying headline-making white noise.”

“In short, they made their choice,” the royal commentator went on to say. 

“But now? Now it looks like they are about to go back to Britain for a trip which could carry with it the patina of royalty: the fleet of stealthy black Range Rovers pulling up to events, the cheering crowds and the big speeches.”

“The problem is, having picked 'freedom' and life outside palace walls, with this UK trip, it looks a lot like they are now intent on having their cashed-up Californian cake and eating it too.”

