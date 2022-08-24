 
What did this Dawat-e-Islami scholar gift Babar Azam during his Umrah?

Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam during his meeting with renowned religious scholar and prominent member of Dawat-e-Islami, Abdul Habib Attari. — YouTube Screengrab
Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam, during his visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, received a gift from renowned religious scholar and prominent member of Dawat-e-Islami, Abdul Habib Attari, it has emerged.

In April, Babar went to perform Umrah along with fellow cricketer Fakhar Zaman and YouTuber Nadir Ali.

During his visit, Babar met Attari at a local hotel. Attari presented a digital Quran to the cricketer.

In a video shared by Attari on Twitter, Babar was briefed on the features of the digital Quran.

Babar is Pakistan's captain across all formats. He is currently the number one batter in both ODIs and T20Is. The 27-year-old is the first cricketer to be so. 

