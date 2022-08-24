 
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Joe Kerry reveals why he wants to wear a disguise while performing music onstage

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has recently explained why he likes to conceal his true identity while he performs his music on the stage.

Speaking with UNILAD, the actor mentioned that he wore a wig and sunglasses, which made him “unrecognisable” onstage during his performance in March.

“Well, initially it was just a way to kind of throw people off the scent that it is me, and to kind of detach myself from the connection, or just music from the connection, to the show or anything like that,” said the 30-year-old.

While responding to a question about why he chose to wear a wig perhaps to hide Steve Harrington’s “iconic hairdo”, the Spree actor commented, “It's mostly just about just disguising myself in general.”

Singing under the alias of Djo, the Molly’s Game star noted, “It’s just a really fun character to perform onstage live. And it allows me to be less self-conscious, I think. And it is sort of like an element of surprise, too.”

After Everything actor is all set to drop his new album Decide, three years after his 2019’s debut Twenty Twenty.

“You know, I just turned 30, and so it has kind of lined up with the release of this record. I do think a lot of the songs touch on getting older and saying goodbye to this sort of young adult part of your life,” added Keery.

