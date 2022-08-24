 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cold-shouldered’ by Queen?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

file footage


As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gear up to return to the UK early next month, one royal expert has warned them that they might be ‘cold-shouldered’ by the Queen.

The comment came from royal expert Daniela Elser who, in her piece for news.com.au, claimed that the Queen might ignore the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to her tight schedule for September, resulting in a ‘stinging PR blow’ for the US-based couple.

As per Elser: “If the situation comes to pass that both the Queen and the Netflix dabblers find themselves only minutes-drive away from one another and the nonagenarian does not make any effort to see them, then it will be nothing short of abjectly humiliating for the duo.”

She added: “If the Duke and Duchess do fly 8500km around the globe only to be cold-shouldered by Her Majesty, it would be a stinging PR blow; a blow that is unlikely to impress their Netflix paymasters. “

Elser’s comments come as reports suggest that Meghan and Prince Harry plan on bringing Netflix cameras to the UK when they visit to attend charity events. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle slammed for taking a ‘punch’ at Royal Family in podcast

Meghan Markle slammed for taking a ‘punch’ at Royal Family in podcast
'House of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine speaks up about filming first episode's ‘brutal’ birth scene

'House of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine speaks up about filming first episode's ‘brutal’ birth scene
Faye Brookes is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Faye Brookes is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures
Meghan's new claim is 'a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family'

Meghan's new claim is 'a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family'
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrate their union with Italian honeymoon

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrate their union with Italian honeymoon
Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on Robin Williams’ death: 'took break from acting’

Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on Robin Williams’ death: 'took break from acting’
Meghan Markle called out for comments against Firm: ‘No one forced her!’

Meghan Markle called out for comments against Firm: ‘No one forced her!’
Why Meghan Markle hid Archie’s near death experience up till now?

Why Meghan Markle hid Archie’s near death experience up till now?
Kim Kardashian wants to date ‘older’ men following Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian wants to date ‘older’ men following Pete Davidson split
America's Got Talent: Simon Cowell takes his cute pet dog to red carpet

America's Got Talent: Simon Cowell takes his cute pet dog to red carpet
Demi Lovato shares shocking details of using opiates at age 13: 'Looking for escape'

Demi Lovato shares shocking details of using opiates at age 13: 'Looking for escape'
Serena Williams calls Prince Harry her 'life coach'

Serena Williams calls Prince Harry her 'life coach'

Latest

view all