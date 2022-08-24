 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'Princess' Meghan Markle's new viral photos break internet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Princess Meghan Markles new viral photos break internet

Meghan Markle's fans went gag over the Duchess of Sussex's new makeup-free pictures surfacing on social media.

In the viral photos, the Prince Harry's wife can be seen wearing little or no make up. Sussex squad could not stop complementing the fresh-faced Duchess for her natural and true beauty.

Twitter account @luckyrevin shared the snaps on Twitter, and wrote: "New #PrincessMeghan sighting. How gorgeous does she look?!!! Shared by a girl #meghanmarkle was having a zoom call with. Possible Archetypes launch soon!!"

Another user, @fbm_warrior said: “Wow she looks amazing!!!!

“Her curls are gorgeous & she looks so young! I could have sworn this was from when she was a teenager!!”

The Duchess is usually spotted with straight or bouncy, blow dried hair and natural looking make up - but she looks even more natural in the new pictures.

Meghan Markle was seemingly taking part in a video call with an unknown person, who distributed the photos. She appears to be in her Montecito home where she enjoys life with her husband Prince Harry and two children, Archie and Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez opens up about her new status

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez opens up about her new status
In pictures: Inside Emma Watson, Brandon Green romantic getaway

In pictures: Inside Emma Watson, Brandon Green romantic getaway
Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez's children 'blessing and a gift'

Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez's children 'blessing and a gift'
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin head for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin head for divorce after 25 years of marriage
Anthony Horowitz defends Bond’s attitude: ‘lives by different moral code’

Anthony Horowitz defends Bond’s attitude: ‘lives by different moral code’
Ben Affleck makes 'emotional' wedding speech to wife Jennifer Lopez: ‘everything happens for a reason’

Ben Affleck makes 'emotional' wedding speech to wife Jennifer Lopez: ‘everything happens for a reason’
Hillary Clinton opens up about her marriage life with Bill Clinton: ‘not for everybody’

Hillary Clinton opens up about her marriage life with Bill Clinton: ‘not for everybody’
Meghan Markle reveals she was ‘so tired’ with her pregnancies

Meghan Markle reveals she was ‘so tired’ with her pregnancies
Meghan Markle calls out strict royal rules after sharing horrific fire story

Meghan Markle calls out strict royal rules after sharing horrific fire story
Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘elevate him’: ‘Not in his DNA to destroy Royals’

Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘elevate him’: ‘Not in his DNA to destroy Royals’
Meghan Markle slammed for taking a ‘punch’ at Royal Family in podcast

Meghan Markle slammed for taking a ‘punch’ at Royal Family in podcast
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cold-shouldered’ by Queen?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cold-shouldered’ by Queen?

Latest

view all