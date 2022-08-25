 
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Nick Cannon announces 10th baby with ex-lover Brittany Bell

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting his tenth baby with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the TV personality flaunted a maternity shoot with his baby mama's blossoming baby bump.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE"

The child will be the third baby that Nick and Brittany will share after daughter Powerful, one, and son Golden, five.

 Although the due date of their baby has not official been announced, fans speculate that Brittany is in her third trimester. 

