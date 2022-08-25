Meghan Markle’s smacks at Prince Harry under fire: ‘My goodness!’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly having ‘smacked’ Prince Harry amid a slew of shocking admissions.

Royal author and commentator Angela Levin issued this claim in her interview with MailOnline.

She began by noting, “She would still be a D-list celebrity if she had not married a prince.”

“She aligns herself with them [Serena Williams and next podcast guest Mariah Carey], but they have done brilliantly and overcome difficult childhood, whereas she has married a prince and spent a lot of money.”

“She thought it was normal to be ambitious and only when she started dating Harry did she realise that it was not welcomed. My goodness, that is a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family.”

“The Royal Family is about ambition in sense of duty and giving. It is not about getting to the top. Why is everything so hard for her?”

"Because she won't accept where she is and make the best of it.

"She has had a nanny when most could not.

"She has said will see the real her, well she needs to justify the ambition claim she is making."