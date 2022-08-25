Netflix's upcoming 'Athena' movie trailer gets official drops: Release date, cast

Netflix has just released an official trailer of Athena, and the film is set to stream on September 23, 2022.

Romain Gravas, a French filmmaker, directed the movie and it is even set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2.

Athena portrays an all too timely story about police corruption, violent protests, and the confluence of nationalism and personal responsibility.





Cast:

Dali Benssalah

Sami Slimane

Anthony Bajon

Ouassini Embarek

Alexis Manenti.





The film is about the tragic story of three siblings who live in unexplained circumstances which take a drastic turn after the youngest brother dies in the midst of an alleged fight with the police.

One of the brothers is thus called back from the front lines and strives to ease tensions that are escalating between his younger brother Karim's desire for vengeance and his older brother Moktar's illicit activities.

Check out the trailer:







