Thursday Aug 25 2022
Gerard Pique takes new girlfriend to friend’s wedding despite Shakira’s anger

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Gerard Pique took his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti to his friend’s wedding in the Costa Brava region of Catelonia despite Shakira having issues with him going public with new ladylove so soon.

In pictures obtained by Spain’s Hola! the Barcelona star could be seen with the PR student holding hands during the ceremony.

The sports star looked dapper in black suit paired with white shirt while Marti opted for multi-coloured stripped dress for the event while she left her blonde hair open.

The lovebirds were seen engaging in PDA in their first public appearance few days ago at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

The news of the couple’s romance broke out only two months after Pique and Shakira announced their breakup following 12 years of relationship.

A report by Socialite claimed that after Pique's video getting intimate with Marti was leaked online, the singer was “very angry at seeing the father of her children with his girlfriend in public.”

The former lovebirds reportedly had an agreement that they would never appear publically with their partners during the first year of their separation but it seems like the pact has been broken by Pique.

Earlier, a paparazzi Jordi Martin said as per Spanish media outlet Marca that Pique is very much in love with Marti, who worked at his production company Kosmos.

“He isn't considering breaking up with her at all," Martin revealed. "Despite rumours they are going to split, they are very much in love. That's why Shakira is going through a difficult time."

"I can say that [Shakira] is in a bad place," Martin shared adding that ever since the split, Shakira "is emotionally devastated. She has even needed psychological support."

Meanwhile, Pique and the Waka Waka singer are also fighting over their kids custody and have agreed on a temporary arrangement.

The footballer wants his boys, Sasha and Milan, to stay with him in Barcelona but Shakira wants to take them to Miami with her.

