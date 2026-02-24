Taylor Swift celebrates new career high after 12 years in major update

Taylor Swift has hit a new career high with Opalite, the single for which she recently released a starry music video.

After securing The Graham Norton Show’s entire couch from her October 2025 appearance on the show, including the host, the pop star set out to film the music video with Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lewis Capaldi.

The highly decorated singer-songwriter has now added a new record to her growing list of achievements, sharing it via her official Instagram.

“Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!!” she celebrated.

Taylor further noted that her latest single is the second time two of her songs from the same album have reached the milestone, since “1989 came out in 2014, nearly twelve years ago!”

“I know that’s a lot of numbers but it all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms,” her caption continued. “Seriously bouncing off the walls about this!! Just wanted to say THANK YOU, might go buy a giant pretzel at the mall to celebrate, iykyk”.

According to Variety, Opalite is also Taylor’s 14th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, hitting the peak in the 20th week of its release.

The Fate of Ophelia is the second track from Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, to also reach the top spot. She released the music video for Opalite to much fanfare on February 6.