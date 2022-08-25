 
Kate Middleton set to take on Princess Diana’s role?

Kate Middleton is expected to take on her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s role in the near future, according to several royal experts reported Express UK.

As Kate and husband Prince William gear up to make their big family move to Windsor soon, royal experts think that the Duchess of Cambridge is also moving closer to replicate Diana; the couple is expected to take on more responsibilities once in Windsor, closer to the Queen.

As per experts, Kate is tipped to follow Diana when William eventually becomes the Prince of Wales when his father, Prince Charles, ascends the throne; although the title won’t pass to him automatically, Charles is expected to bestow it on William anyway.

Talking of the same, Dr. Robert Morris said: “William will be much older than Charles was when the event took place — Charles had only recently reached his maturity."

"And William has also acquired a wife, which the Prince of Wales didn’t have in 1969. It’s not clear how they will deal with that sort of aspect, but I’m sure it will be inclusive of Kate in some way.”

If and when Prince William becomes the Prince of Wales, Kate will become the first royal to use the Princess of Wales title since the death of Princess Diana. 

