Brad Pitt still prioritizes ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s ‘happiness’ despite legal war

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's heated legal battle over their shared Château Miraval winery and details of the former couple’s alleged fight onboard a private jet sent shock waves across the internet.

However, amid all the legal drama, it has been revealed that the Bullet Train star wishes his ex-wife to be "happy and healthy."

An inside source told US Weekly that the Troy actor, 59, “is not rooting against her [Jolie], not personally, not professionally, not romantically.”

“If she’s happy, he’s happy. Brad loved Angelina and he still cares about her and believes that she can be the best mother for their children,” added the source.

Recently, the Mr.&Mrs. Smith stars locked horns in a number of legal battles including custody over their children and selling their Château Miraval winery.

The former couple bought the winery in 2008 – where they later tied the knot in 2014. However, following their 2016 split, the Ad Astra actor sued his ex-wife after she allegedly sold off her shares in 2021 to a Russian oligarch without his permission.

“Brad always dreamed of leaving Miraval to the children as part of the family legacy,” the insider told the outlet.

Pitt and Jolie, who were declared legally single in April 2019, share six kids: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.