Thursday Aug 25 2022
Heidi Klum shares about Hulu’s docuseries and why she hasn’t watched after first episode

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Heidi Klum opened up on why she declined to appear in the Hulu’s docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons in her podcast interview.

Speaking on Just For Variety podcast on Wednesday, the supermodel revealed, “I watched the series’ first episode, but hardly anyone I knew was on that show. I didn’t know who all of those people were.”

Reportedly, Klum, who became the first German supermodel to earn her Victoria's Secret wings in 1998 and worked for the company until 2001, described her years working with brand “the best time ever”.

For the unversed, the three-part series released last month depicted harassment by company executives as well as the accusations that the brand demanded “unhealthy body ideals”.

The TV personality, after hearing all the allegations about sexual misconduct within the company, was shocked as she never saw any of this.

“Hearing all these stories pop up to me is mind-blowing when they accuse different people of different things, and I’m like, ‘My gosh, did this really happen?’ I don’t know,” mentioned the 49-year-old.

The model-host also shared why she didn’t watch beyond the first episode.

“So, I was always waiting to get more insight, but it never came and hence I never continued watching it,” stated Klum.

The model also shared that the series creator also asked her to be a part of this docuseries.

“If you're looking for a negative story, you are barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there,” she added.

