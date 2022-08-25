Duchess Camilla hit with tragedy after cousin takes own life

file footage

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, received tragic news last week after her cousin, Charles Villiers, was found dead in a London hotel room, reported Mirror UK.



According to reports, Camilla’s distant cousin Charles had been declared bankrupt earlier following a bitter divorce with wife Emma Villiers.

He is understood to have taken his own life at the Durrants Hotel in London’s Marylebone, where he was found dead by a housekeeper.

A spokesperson for the Met Police told Mirror: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday, 18 August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. Officers attended. At the scene a man, aged in his 50s, was found deceased.”

Charles reportedly couch-surfed at his friends’ places and even lived on a friend’s yacht in Greece before being advised by the same friend to move back to the UK and get help for his deteriorating mental health.