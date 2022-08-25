 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Vivica A. Fox said Will Smith deserves a second chance after apologizing to Chris Rock for slapping him during Oscars 2022.

In a conversation with People Magazine, the Kill Bill actor said that following her criticism on Jada Pinkett Smith’s remarks over the whole controversy, the talk show host has not spoken to her.

However, Vivica does not have any hard feelings towards Jada or her husband as she said, "I think they're just really going through a season of healing right now."

"Listen, I love Will Smith,” the actor said. “He's one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there's one person that deserves a second chance, it is him.”

“I think he's taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized," she told the publication.

"I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learned that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage," Vivica added.

Previously, Vivica called out Jada over her comments on Will smacking Chris when she addressed the issue on her Red Table Talk show.

“About Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Jada said.

“With the state of the world today, we need ’em both,” she added.

Criticising her remarks, Vivica tearfully said on The Wendy Williams Show at the time, "I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part, and that's my feelings."

