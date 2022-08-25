 
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Taylor Swift’s songwriting course to be offered at the US university

Taylor Swift’s songwriting will reportedly be introduced as a subject of a new literature course at the US university this autumn.

According to Page Six, the Grammy winner’s songs will be studied at the University of Texas alongside literary giants such as Chaucer, Shakespeare, Coleridge, Keats and Sylvia Plath, reported via university’s website.

The outlet mentioned that the exciting course titled Literary Contests and Contexts: The Taylor Swift Songbook will include preliminary texts from musician’s albums Red and Lover.

As per university’s website, the course will “use the songwriting of pop music icon Taylor Swift to introduce literary critical reading and research methods-basic skills for work in English literature and other humanities discipline”.

“Swift is an intelligent and talented songwriter, and her writing skills are what made me focus on her,” said English professor Dr Elizabeth Scala who will teach the course this year.

Interestingly, New York University also offered a course of Swift based on her works and music.

Meanwhile, the songstress was also awarded with an honorary doctor of fine arts from NYU earlier this year. 

