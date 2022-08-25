 
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Prince William and Kate followed Diana's steps in modern education for children

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children
Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently announced to send their three children to Lambrook school in September as they are relocating from central London to Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s decision to send their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to a private school has been driven by their wish to offer their children a more rural upbringing away from the hustle and bustle of Kensington Palace.

The move follows the steps of Princess Diana, who played a vital role during her time in the royal family in being the trendsetter and modern royal.

Diana – the ‘People’s Princess’ influenced the British monarchy to change the way how the royals educate their children.

Lady Diana was ahead of her time as she managed to offer William and Harry a normal upbringing, which included the Montessori method of learning.

According to the Earl of Spencer, Diana used her experiences of being a nanny and working in a nursery, as she educated William in the public school system.

Diana’s former press secretary Patrick Jephson told ABC News that the princess of Wales tried her best to ensure the boys stayed down to earth.Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently announced to send their three children to Lambrook school in September as they are relocating from central London to Windsor.

“She made sure that they experienced things like going to the cinema, queuing up to buy a McDonalds, going to amusement parks, those sorts of things that were experiences that they could share with their friends,” he said.

