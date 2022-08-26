Sonam Kapoor reacts to maternity shoot trolls: 'I have grown out of this'

Sonam Kapoor reacts to maternity shoot trolls

Sonam Kapoor has always been trolled for flaunting her baby bump and posing for maternity photoshoots after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja in a joint photoshoot in March 2022.

However, she always chose to remain silent and not give a reaction to such trolls. In a recent interview, she revealed that trolling was not such a big issue for her that she would respond to it.

In an interview with Vogue, she said, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."

Sonam further added, "If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain, and stretch marks."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in August 2022.