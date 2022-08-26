Amber Heard finding new support after being snubbed by old friends

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial ended in June after the jury ruled in favour of the Prates of The Caribbean actor, but the Aquaman actress is still facing its aftermath.

Amber Heard's Hollywood friends, with whom she used to party, are completely ignoring the actress.



Depp's ex-wife, according to a source in Hollywood, got snubbed by Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie when she allegedly reached them for help after losing a defamation case.

Heard, who also failed to get financial support from her alleged ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, was forced to relocate to a smaller house as she lost out on money and any new projects.

"Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie, hoping they'll help her with a place to stay," the source said. "She's getting snubbed and, in many cases, flat out ghosted."

Amber Heard is reportedly trying to find new support after being shunned by her old Hollywood friends.