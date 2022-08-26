Bad news for haters as Meghan Markel's podcast takes the number 1 position

Royal experts and commentators were quick to criticize Meghan Markle as soon as the first episode of her Spotify podcast was released.

Bad news for her critics as The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly beaten Joe Rogan for the Number One spot on Spotify’s US podcast rankings.

According to reprots, Meghan's new podcast ‘Archetypes’ unseated ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ to take the No 1 position

On the first episode of her new show Archetypes, Meghan Markle interviewed tennis great Serena Williams.

The next episode of Meghan's podcast would feature Mariah Carey.