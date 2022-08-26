 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Bad news for haters as Meghan Markle's podcast takes number 1 position

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Bad news for haters as Meghan Markles podcast takes number 1 position

Royal experts and commentators were quick to criticize Meghan Markle as soon as the first episode of her Spotify podcast was released.

Bad news for her critics as the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly beaten Joe Rogan for the Number One spot on Spotify’s US podcast rankings.

According to reports, Meghan's new podcast ‘Archetypes’ unseated ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ to take the No 1 position.

On the first episode of her new show Archetypes, Meghan Markle interviewed tennis great Serena Williams.

The next episode of Meghan's podcast would feature Mariah Carey.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John

Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John
Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet

Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet
Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'

Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'
Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’

Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’
Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

Meghan Markle confuses ‘being royal with being famous’

Meghan Markle confuses ‘being royal with being famous’
Prince Harry clinches victory in Colorado as Meghan’s podcast tops Spotify

Prince Harry clinches victory in Colorado as Meghan’s podcast tops Spotify
Meghan Markle is not wrong, media used 'three dozen ambition words' for her

Meghan Markle is not wrong, media used 'three dozen ambition words' for her

Latest

view all