 
sports
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
AMSAbdul Mohi Shah

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan coach plays down Pak vs Ind hype

By
AMSAbdul Mohi Shah

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Cricket - ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Indias Rishabh Pant hits a four. — Reuters
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 India's Rishabh Pant hits a four. — Reuters

Pakistan's head coach Saqlain Mushtaq Thursday played down the hype linked to the upcoming Pakistan vs India clash scheduled to take place on August 28 at Asia Cup 2022.

In conversation with journalists ahead of the event, Mushtaq said the clash should be considered a regular cricketing event as both countries’ fans love cricket and it is their right to support their respective teams.

"I think both countries’ players would make every possible effort to put in their best effort in the Asia Cup. As you must have seen the other day, both countries were seen exchanging views, getting together and having a good time here.”

Related items

On weather conditions that are extremely hot in Dubai, Mushtaq said all players are professionals and need to adjust accordingly, The News reported.

“If you are a professional sportsman, you have to adjust to conditions. Admittedly that we have arrived here from Holland where we experienced pleasant weather."

"Here it is hot but no player is feeling any discomfort. Every player is making his best effort in training and net practice. I think you would see the best cricket during the Asia Cup as all teams are putting up efforts to prepare well. Besides weather, players should be ready to adjust themselves from red ball to white ball cricket and they feel no hesitation in that as they are consistently playing cricket at all levels. Playing day or night cricket should not be any problem for these professionals.”

He tried to play down Shaheen Shah Afridi’s absence from the Asia Cup, saying that he has got full faith in the available pace battery that has lived up to expectations in the recent past.

Mushtaq spoke highly of his pace battery and stated the team has the best pacers.

“The available pace attack — that includes Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Wasim Junior and Mohammad Hasnain — is equally good. Shaheen’s injury is part of the game and I believe we have enough strength in pace bowling that can win us the matches.”

The national team head coach said all these bowlers have proved themselves and are in their form.

“They have proved their worth in the recent past. Hasnain is coming out of competitive cricket and has performed outstandingly in The Hundred in England. Others remained busy with international cricket. So, we are having a solid pace attack to give us a comfortable position against any team.

"Unfortunately, we are missing Shaheen, but that is part of professional sports.”

On Umer Rashid’s inclusion as an assistant bowling coach, he said over the years all support staff worked together.

“He would help us in the gym training and the High-Performance Centre staff always makes the difference because of their better understanding of players.”

More From Sports:

Roger Federer highest paid player in 2022 despite year-long absence

Roger Federer highest paid player in 2022 despite year-long absence
Asia Cup 2022: Indian players visit Shaheen Afridi, wish him early recovery

Asia Cup 2022: Indian players visit Shaheen Afridi, wish him early recovery
Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of Asian U20 men’s volleyball championship

Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of Asian U20 men’s volleyball championship
Ushna Sohail takes Pakistan to victory against Turkmenistan in Billie Jean King Cup

Ushna Sohail takes Pakistan to victory against Turkmenistan in Billie Jean King Cup
PM Shehbaz Sharif announces revival of departmental sports

PM Shehbaz Sharif announces revival of departmental sports
Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know about schedule, telecast, and squads

Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know about schedule, telecast, and squads

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistani stars at their 'candid best' at broadcast photoshoot

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistani stars at their 'candid best' at broadcast photoshoot
Asia Cup 2022: Who has hit more sixes, India or Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2022: Who has hit more sixes, India or Pakistan?
Asia Cup 2022: Those who play together, pray together

Asia Cup 2022: Those who play together, pray together
Asia Cup 2022: Continuing tradition, Indian squad stays at separate hotel

Asia Cup 2022: Continuing tradition, Indian squad stays at separate hotel
Form, bragging rights on line as giants clash in Asia Cup 2022 cricket

Form, bragging rights on line as giants clash in Asia Cup 2022 cricket
Red-hot Babar Azam to struggling Virat Kohli: 5 to watch at Asia Cup 2022

Red-hot Babar Azam to struggling Virat Kohli: 5 to watch at Asia Cup 2022

Latest

view all