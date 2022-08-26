 
Is Actress Yoon Jin Yi getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend?

Actress Yoon Jin Yi is getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend after dating for a year.

On 26 August, Soompi reported that Jin Yi will be tying the knot with her boyfriend on October 22 and the pair is now organizing the specifics of the wedding.

Actress agency management Redwoods also confirmed her wedding news and said that thirty-two years actress Jin Yi will get married in a small ceremony in Seoul.

Her future husband-to-be is four years older than her and supposedly works in banking. It appears that the couple has been dating for roughly a year. Now, the two decide to announce their wedding news.

Although, Jin Yi made her television debut in the drama A Gentleman's Dignity, a smash at the time of its 2012 airing after that she appeared in a variety of TV shows. Her latest hit KBS is a Young Lady and Gentleman.

