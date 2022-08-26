Meghan Markle confuses ‘being royal with being famous’

Meghan Markle was slammed for her reaction when her son Archie’s nursery caught fire by a commentator.

In the first episode of the much-awaited podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex recalled feeling anxious when a heater in her son’s room caught fire.

However, the story was not welcomed by the listeners at large as the Suits alum was slammed by a Daily Mail columnist, Jan Moir.

“Meghan told Serena the terrifying tale of a fire in the baby's room' during their South African tour in 2019, and how appalled she was at having to carry on with their royal schedule instead of cancelling everything in order to comfort Archie, who wasn't in the room that may not have been on fire anyway,” he wrote.

“Although one can understand her initial fear and reaction,” he continued. “Yet her horror at being expected to keep calm and carry on when no emergency occurred perfectly illustrates how Meghan fatally confused being royal with being famous.”

“If you are a rock star or a film star, you are very much the sun in your own orbit; everything revolves around you. Being a royal is almost the exact opposite,” Moir slammed.

“You facilitate diplomatic and trade links while fostering investment opportunities,” he added. “You also comfort the oppressed and recognise their suffering at every opportunity — because that is what duchesses do.