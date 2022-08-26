 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Nam Tae Hyun, Seo Min Jae to face jail term over alleged drug use?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Former WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun is booked under the suspicion of illicit drug use along with his business partner and influencer Seo Min Jae.

Earlier this month, Seo Min Jae uploaded cryptic posts on Instagram in which she accused her business partner and the South singer of assaulting her and possessing illegal drugs.

As per SOOMPI, Seo Min Jae deleted the posts later, but the police later announced, on August 21, that they had begun investigating the allegations against Nam Tae Hyun.

The couple was soon booked under charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.

On August 26, Seoul Yongsan Police Station reported that both Seo Min Jae and Kim Tae Hyun have been summoned for questioning and investigation on whether they used the illegal substances.

For those unversed, Nam Tae Hyun is a former member of the K-pop band WINNER and founded his band and label 'The South'.

Both Nam Tae Hyun and Seo Min Jae are business partners and own a bar called Unison in Itaewon.

More From Entertainment:

'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause

'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause
Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash

Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash
Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash

Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash
Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK

Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK
Royal experts praise Prince William and Kate’s move to shift from London to Windsor

Royal experts praise Prince William and Kate’s move to shift from London to Windsor

Meghan Markle ‘not cut out’ royal Hollywood life: report

Meghan Markle ‘not cut out’ royal Hollywood life: report
Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 78th birthday

Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 78th birthday
Olivia Wilde opens up on firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling: ‘keep Florence safe’

Olivia Wilde opens up on firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling: ‘keep Florence safe’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up in latest loved-up honeymoon snaps

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up in latest loved-up honeymoon snaps
Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image

Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image
Britney Spears believes ‘Hold Me Closer’ will ‘put her back on the map’: Insider

Britney Spears believes ‘Hold Me Closer’ will ‘put her back on the map’: Insider
Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past

Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past

Latest

view all