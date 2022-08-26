Nam Tae Hyun, Seo Min Jae to face jail term over alleged drug use?

Former WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun is booked under the suspicion of illicit drug use along with his business partner and influencer Seo Min Jae.

Earlier this month, Seo Min Jae uploaded cryptic posts on Instagram in which she accused her business partner and the South singer of assaulting her and possessing illegal drugs.

As per SOOMPI, Seo Min Jae deleted the posts later, but the police later announced, on August 21, that they had begun investigating the allegations against Nam Tae Hyun.

The couple was soon booked under charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.

On August 26, Seoul Yongsan Police Station reported that both Seo Min Jae and Kim Tae Hyun have been summoned for questioning and investigation on whether they used the illegal substances.

For those unversed, Nam Tae Hyun is a former member of the K-pop band WINNER and founded his band and label 'The South'.

Both Nam Tae Hyun and Seo Min Jae are business partners and own a bar called Unison in Itaewon.