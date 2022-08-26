 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Olivia Wilde opens up on firing Shia LaBeouf from Don't Worry Darling: 'keep Florence safe'

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Olivia Wilde opens up on firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling: ‘keep Florence safe’
Olivia Wilde opens up on firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling: ‘keep Florence safe’

Olivia Wilde has eventually clarified why she dismissed Shia LaBeouf, who was initially approached to play Jack (now played by Harry Styles) in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling.

In a recent interview with Variety, Wilde, who is also the director of the movie, revealed, “Shia’s process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.

She continued, “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

Olivia Wilde opens up on firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling: ‘keep Florence safe’

The actress-director believed that it’s important to create “a safe and trusting environment” for people to do their “best work”.

“My responsibility to the production and the cast is to protect them. That was my job,” said the 38-year-old.

The Rush star also spoke up on the allegations made by the singer FKA Twigs in 2020, stating, “A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behaviour. Particularly with a movie like this.”

Olivia Wilde opens up on firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling: ‘keep Florence safe’

“I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported,” explained the actress.

Wilde also wished Shia “health and “evolution” as she told outlet that she believed in “restorative justice”.

In the end, however, she added, “For our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive.”

