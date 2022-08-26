 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Competitive Prince Harry praised for his wonderful cause
'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause

Prince Harry’s close friend Nacho Figueras appeared proud to stand beside the Duke for a 'wonderful' cause.

The pair participated in the Sentebal ISPS Hand Polo Cup, held in Colorado, for the second year on Thursday.

During his conversation with Hello!, the Argentine polo player shared the impressive qualities of harry as a teammate.

"He is loyal and competitive, and he cares. Our relationship has evolved over the years, and he doesn't seem to try to impress me,” he said.

"I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children," he continued.

Moreover, Nacho also praised the charity for the ‘important’ work they’re doing.

“I have been to Lesotho several times and have seen the impact it has on these kids and how it gives them a better life, so seeing that and being able to support one of my good friends for a cause close to his heart is wonderful,” he said.

Meanwhile, the athlete appeared glad to have his life partner by his side on the occasion.

“I feel blessed that they travel with me to most places, they travel with me 95% of the time, so having Delfina here is a great support, they are my biggest fans," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash

Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash
Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash

Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash
Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK

Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK
Royal experts praise Prince William and Kate’s move to shift from London to Windsor

Royal experts praise Prince William and Kate’s move to shift from London to Windsor

Meghan Markle ‘not cut out’ royal Hollywood life: report

Meghan Markle ‘not cut out’ royal Hollywood life: report
Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 78th birthday

Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 78th birthday
Olivia Wilde opens up on firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling: ‘keep Florence safe’

Olivia Wilde opens up on firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling: ‘keep Florence safe’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up in latest loved-up honeymoon snaps

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up in latest loved-up honeymoon snaps
Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image

Meghan Markle ‘banking’ on Prince Harry to shed ‘bitter and angry’ image
Britney Spears believes ‘Hold Me Closer’ will ‘put her back on the map’: Insider

Britney Spears believes ‘Hold Me Closer’ will ‘put her back on the map’: Insider
Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past

Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past
Meghan Markle’s treatment of her relatives show ‘she’s in for herself’

Meghan Markle’s treatment of her relatives show ‘she’s in for herself’

Latest

view all