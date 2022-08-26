'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause

Prince Harry’s close friend Nacho Figueras appeared proud to stand beside the Duke for a 'wonderful' cause.

The pair participated in the Sentebal ISPS Hand Polo Cup, held in Colorado, for the second year on Thursday.

During his conversation with Hello!, the Argentine polo player shared the impressive qualities of harry as a teammate.

"He is loyal and competitive, and he cares. Our relationship has evolved over the years, and he doesn't seem to try to impress me,” he said.

"I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children," he continued.

Moreover, Nacho also praised the charity for the ‘important’ work they’re doing.

“I have been to Lesotho several times and have seen the impact it has on these kids and how it gives them a better life, so seeing that and being able to support one of my good friends for a cause close to his heart is wonderful,” he said.

Meanwhile, the athlete appeared glad to have his life partner by his side on the occasion.

“I feel blessed that they travel with me to most places, they travel with me 95% of the time, so having Delfina here is a great support, they are my biggest fans," he said.