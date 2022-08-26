Sylvester Stallone steps out for first time since wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce

 
Sylvester Stallone was spotted for the first time since his wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce.

The 76-year-old actor made a surprise appearance on Thursday in New York City at a screening of his new film Samaritan.

The Rocky actor dressed in a dark navy blue suit over a black button-down top with dark dress shoes at the AMC Empire 25 movie theater, slapping hands with fans as he was applauded in the unexpected cameo.

It was the first time the New York native has been publicly spotted since news broke Wednesday that his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, had filed for divorce.

In the court filing, which was filed last week in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the family has a residence, Flavin, 54, asked for the home in Florida, and a larger share of the family assets, as she said in legal docs that the screen star deliberately spent money that should be apart of their estate, reported DailyMail.

Family sources revealed Stallone and Flavin fought over using the dog for protection in their homes, which led to an escalating argument over separate issues that led to Flavin filing for divorce. 

However, Stallone told the outlet that the argument over the Rottweiler was not a keynote to the end of their relationship.


