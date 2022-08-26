 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's former staff have WhatsApp group named 'Sussex Survivors'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

file footage

Claims about Meghan Markle allegedly ‘bullying’ her royal staff are surfacing again after a French documentary featured claims from several royal aides and experts detailing the exodus of staff after Meghan joined the family.

Mirror UK reported that the documentary, titled Red Line: William and Harry, The Enemy Brothers, claims that Meghan’s severe bullying of the staff drove several royal into resigning from their positions in the Royal Household.

A narrator claimed: “During 2018 there was indeed a spate of resignations among Meghan Markle’s team…”

The documentary went on to state: “Former members have even set up an informal group that they called between them, the Sussex Survivors’ Club. Some of them still remain traumatised.”

The investigative piece comes shortly after Buckingham Palace refused to release the findings of an investigation into the bullying claims against Meghan. 

