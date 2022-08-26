 
pakistan
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

FBISE issue date sheet for SSC Part I and ll

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

A representational image of school students studying. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad, has issued the date sheet for SSCI part I and II scheduled to take place from September 22.

“It is hereby notified for the general information of all concerned that SSC part I and II second annual examinations 2022 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad, shall commence with effect from Thursday, September 22, according to the given schedule,” the board said.

The exams will end on October 13.

