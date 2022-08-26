FBISE issue date sheet for SSC Part I and ll

A representational image of school students studying. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad, has issued the date sheet for SSCI part I and II scheduled to take place from September 22.

“It is hereby notified for the general information of all concerned that SSC part I and II second annual examinations 2022 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad, shall commence with effect from Thursday, September 22, according to the given schedule,” the board said.



The exams will end on October 13.