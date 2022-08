Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka schedule, squad for T20I event

Sri Lanka players celebrating their victory. — ICC/File

Host Sri Lanka will kickstart its T20 Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Afghanistan tonight in Dubai.

Dasun Shanaka, the team's regular captain, will serve as the team's leader, with Charith Asalanka serving as his deputy.

Uncapped left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka has earned a spot in the team, while, Ashen Bandara — who last competed for Sri Lanka in a T20I match against India in July 2021 — is another notable addition to the team.



Sri Lanka is placed in Group A, along with Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka's Squad

Dasun Shanaka

Danushka Gunathilaka

Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Mendis

Charith Asalanka

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Ashen Bandara

Dhananjaya de Silva

Wanindu Hasaranga

Maheesh Theekshana

Jeffrey Vandersay

Praveen Jayawickrama

Chamika Karunaratne

Dilshan Madushanka

Matheesha Pathirana

Nuwanidu Fernando

Dushmantha Chameera

Dinesh Chandimal

Schedule

August 27 — vs Afghanistan in Dubai at 7pm

September 1 — vs Bangladesh at 7pm

Super Four matches will be played from September 3-9.